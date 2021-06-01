Atlanta man charged with vehicular homicide following multi-vehicle crash

Keenan Crane turned himself into authorities after police said he caused a deadly multi-vehicle wreck in South Fulton.

South Fulton Police Lt. Roxanne Shoemaker told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "We had two witnesses that stated that he was racing another black Charger or Challenger."

Lt. Shoemaker said 30-year-old Keenan Crane lost control of his vehicle along Roosevelt Highway near Hunter Road the afternoon of May 16 as he swerved to avoid another motorist.

"And he swerved into the northbound lanes, lost control and hit a white Buick traveling southbound and pushed him into the ditch," Shoemaker said.

A 40-year-old motorist, Vernal Savoy, died on the scene.

Long-time friend Toneeka Douglas grew up with Savoy.

"We were devastated to learn of his untimely passing," said Toneeka Douglas.

They were schoolmates, members of Westlake High School's class of '98, a close-knit group. Douglas last spoke with Savoy at a Christmas gathering in 2019. She said Savoy was a devoted father, had a big personality and was the life of the party.

An arrest in the case brings his friends a sense of peace, as they struggle to come to grips with his senseless death.

"We thank the South Fulton Police Department for acting swiftly and we want to see justice served for Vernal," said Douglas.

Detectives determined Crane was traveling more than 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

"When he hit the initial vehicle, the Toyota Camry, he was traveling 120 miles per hour", the Lt. Shoemaker said. "He went into an uncontrolled spin and he actually hit the decedent at approximately 89 miles per hour."

Crane turned himself in on May 27. He faces several charges including homicide by vehicle, speeding and reckless driving.

SFPD and other metro area law enforcement agencies are aggressively working to put the brakes on street racing. Lt. Shoemaker said drivers engaged in the dangerous activity are putting lives at risk.

"They may think they know what they are doing, but in fact, they don't and these vehicles can get out of control. They can blow a tire and they can result in the death of a pedestrian or another motorist."

