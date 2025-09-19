Atlanta man charged after dispute escalates to knife threat
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is facing charges after a violent dispute inside a home on Trenton Street.
What we know:
Officers responded after a 53-year-old man reported that 22-year-old Mondravious Jones struck him in the face with a chair and later tried to stab him with kitchen knives.
According to police, Jones admitted to grabbing a knife during the altercation. A witness intervened before the situation escalated further.
Jones has been charged with aggravated assault and battery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.