Atlanta man charged after dispute escalates to knife threat

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 19, 2025 1:09pm EDT
Andre Jones arrested for assault

Police say Andre Jones hit a man with a chair, then grabbed a knife.

The Brief

    • Police say Mondravious Jones hit a man with a chair, then grabbed a knife.
    • A witness intervened before Jones could stab the victim.
    • Jones charged with aggravated assault and battery; more charges possible.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is facing charges after a violent dispute inside a home on Trenton Street.

What we know:

Officers responded after a 53-year-old man reported that 22-year-old Mondravious Jones struck him in the face with a chair and later tried to stab him with kitchen knives. 

According to police, Jones admitted to grabbing a knife during the altercation. A witness intervened before the situation escalated further.

Jones has been charged with aggravated assault and battery. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information provided by Atlanta Police Department. 

