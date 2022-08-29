Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car

Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul.

"Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby.

Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver just a matter of minutes to strap the van in and slowly drive the vehicle away.

"There are lots of cameras here, certainly a bold thing to try during that time of day on a high-traffic street,"Bagby said.

Not only was it captured on camera, but an Atlanta police vehicle appears to drive right by as the tow truck driver worked to hook the minivan up. Bagby has filed a police report in hopes of getting some answers.

"The guy certainly knows what he is doing because he was very efficient about hooking up my car and taking it from my driveway in less than two minutes," Bagby said.

Days later Bagby is still trying to figure out why his 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was targeted and taken right from his driveway only to be dumped a block away. He says his car is up to date on payments, so he is not sure why it was targeted. He is now warning others to be on the lookout.

"I don't know if they were moving it out of the way to steal another car that was in front of it in my driveway, a mistaken repo case, I really don't know why they would have taken it," he said.

Bagby says he has some tire damage because the front-wheel drive van was dragged, but he is more worried about potential damage to the transmission. He is hoping someone might recognize the tow truck driver and call police.