Atlanta man arrested in investigation into string of Gwinnett County burglaries

Gwinnett County police have arrested an Atlanta man believed to be connected to a series of burglaries at more than a dozen businesses across the metro Atlanta area.

De’Vondre Antonio Walker, 26, has been charged with five counts of second-degree burglary and could be facing 12 more in connection with the investigation.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Walker's arrest comes as part of an investigation into a series of burglaries around the area over the past year. Officials say the crew involved in the crimes used stolen cars and license plates to make them more difficult to track.

Using undercover officers, police say they identified a Dodge Charger used in the crimes, which was found under a tarp at an Atlanta apartment complex. Police then began surveilling the video and traced it to a burglary in Clarkston - leading to the arrest of three people.

After those arrests, Gwinnett County detectives say they were able to link Walker to 17 burglaries in the area. He's now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Investigators believe additional indictments against other suspects may be coming in the future.

If you have any information that could help in the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.