Atlanta man arrested for leaving child in hot car

Police in Atlanta have arrested a man after officers said a young child was left inside a hot car on Monday.

Moric Palmer, 51, was charged Thursday with second-degree cruelty to children.

Atlanta police said a young child was brought into the hospital after being left in a car in the 2200 block of Gary Court NW.

The FOX 5 Storm Team said temperatures on Monday reached the mid-80s which would have made the inside of a car even hotter.

Palmer was booked into the Fulton County Jail.