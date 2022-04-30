Atlanta man arrested for leaving child in hot car
ATLANTA - Police in Atlanta have arrested a man after officers said a young child was left inside a hot car on Monday.
Moric Palmer, 51, was charged Thursday with second-degree cruelty to children.
Atlanta police said a young child was brought into the hospital after being left in a car in the 2200 block of Gary Court NW.
The FOX 5 Storm Team said temperatures on Monday reached the mid-80s which would have made the inside of a car even hotter.
Palmer was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
Advertisement