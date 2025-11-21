Atlanta man accused of exposing himself, harassing a woman at Kirkwood home

article

The Brief Rodney Lee Stroud, 53, is accused of exposing himself and harassing a woman at her home in Kirkwood. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Stroud on two counts of aggravated stalking, public indecency, and peeping Tom. He is scheduled for an arraignment on the charges against him on January 6, 2026.



A man known to frequent Atlanta’s Kirkwood neighborhood has been indicted on multiple charges for allegedly exposing himself and harassing a woman at her home.

A DeKalb County grand jury on Friday indicted Rodney Lee Stroud, 53, on two counts of aggravated stalking, public indecency, and peeping Tom.

The backstory:

According to the preliminary investigation, officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded at around 10:25 p.m. Sunday evening to a report of a suspicious person at a home on Memorial Drive SE in Kirkwood. Police spoke to the homeowner who recognized Stroud from previous incidents in the neighborhood, including one involving her in 2018.

The woman told police that she heard loud banging on her door and checked her home surveillance cameras to see Stroud on her front porch looking through her windows. Stroud was then captured on video pleasuring himself. The homeowner yelled from an upstairs window for Stroud to leave and notified him that she had called police.

Officers later arrested Stroud, and he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where he remains without bond.

What's next:

Stroud is scheduled for an arraignment on the charges against him on January 6, 2026.