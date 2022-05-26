Atlanta records all-time low unemployment rate with nearly 3M jobs

article

Atlanta recorded an all-time low unemployment rate for April, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Officials say Atlanta dropped to an unemployment rate of 2.4% in April - a decrease of 0.8% since the same time last year.

Atlanta ended the month with nearly 3 million jobs - increasing the number of people employed in the area by over 184,000 from April 2021.

In total, around 77,300 people remain unemployed in Atlanta.

"As employers continue to fill their vacancies with qualified job seekers, we are encouraged to see many Georgians eager to return to the workforce," said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "This dedication on the part of both employer and job seeker is what has enabled us to fill the demand for goods and services in record numbers across the state."

According to Butler, job numbers have reached an all-time high in the area's information and professional and business services sectors.

The sectors with the most gains included administrative and support services, wholesale trade, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing.

In total, the number of initial unemployment claims are down over 85% from the same time in 2021.

Employers also have around 114,000 active job postings for positions around metro Atlanta on Employ Georgia, the GDOL's online job listing service.