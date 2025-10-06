Atlanta leaders step in to aid unpaid TSA workers

The Brief Starting Oct. 11, TSA workers at Atlanta’s airport will get free parking and meal vouchers during the shutdown. Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Mayor Andre Dickens launched the relief to support unpaid federal employees. About 1,200 TSA agents in Atlanta and 50,000 nationwide are working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown.



Transportation Security Administration workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon receive new support as the government shutdown continues to leave them without pay.

TSA Atlanta employees to get aid

What we know:

Starting Oct. 11, TSA employees will get free parking and meal vouchers, and airport concessionaires may offer additional discounts or special meals in recognition of their service, officials announced Friday.

Under the new plan, full-time TSA employees will receive two meal vouchers per shift, while part-time workers will get one. Free parking will be available to all TSA personnel during their scheduled work hours.

Rep. Williams on easing the burden

What they're saying:

The relief effort is being led by Congresswoman Nikema Williams and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who said they wanted to ease the burden on federal employees continuing to work through the shutdown.

"As of October 1 at 12:01 a.m., Republicans shut down the government, leaving thousands of federal employees — including TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson, the world’s busiest and most efficient airport — without pay, even as they continue to serve the public," Williams’ office said in a statement.

TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Why you should care:

The federal government shutdown that began Oct. 1 is leaving TSA agents at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport working without pay, raising concerns about morale and staffing at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

At the Atlanta airport, about 1,200 TSA employees continued to report for duty despite knowing paychecks would stop until the shutdown ends.

Nationally, about 50,000 TSA agents are required to keep working without compensation during the shutdown.