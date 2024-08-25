Atlanta bar caught selling liquor without crucial license, police say

article

The Brief An Atlanta establishment was caught serving alcohol without the right license. An undercover APD officer made the bust. Six people, including those in management, were arrested.



A self-proclaimed "Atlanta hot spot" was caught serving alcohol without the right license during a sting operation.

Atlanta police received a tip that Lacura Bar and Bistro did not have a city alcohol license, which allows for the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages on Atlanta premises. At the time, they only had a state license.

There are multiple posts within the last two months on Lacura's Instagram page that show bottle girls serving liquor, patrons at the bar and boxes of liquor sitting in the establishment.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Lacura Bar and Bistro in Atlanta

APD set up a sting operation with an undercover officer that led to six arrests, including management and people involved in that direct sale.