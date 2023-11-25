Woman shot in NW Atlanta, investigation underway

article

Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Atlanta.

Officials were called to a home near the corner of North Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW just before 8:45 p.m.

Police tell FOX 5 the victim is a woman. They have not given an update on her condition.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigated a shooting on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2023.

There has been no word of a suspect or motive.

This case is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.