Woman shot in NW Atlanta, investigation underway
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Atlanta.
Officials were called to a home near the corner of North Avenue and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW just before 8:45 p.m.
Police tell FOX 5 the victim is a woman. They have not given an update on her condition.
Atlanta police investigated a shooting on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard on Nov. 25, 2023.
There has been no word of a suspect or motive.
This case is ongoing.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.