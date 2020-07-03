Atlanta Humane Society offering discounted pet adoptions to first responders, more

article

The Atlanta Humane Society is offering a special new discounted pet adoption program as a thank you to servicemen and women and first responders.

The American Heroes Adoption Progam is available for all first responders, current servicemen and women, veterans, and all members of the National Association of Independent Truckers.

Anyone who qualifies will receive 50% off the adoption fee for animals that are 1 year old or older. Younger animals will be 10% off.

The Atlanta Humane Society is also giving away to dog adopters a free leash and collar, one month of Heartgard and Nexgard, and a tote bag. Cat adopters will receive a free retail item and collar, one month of Frontline, and a tote bag.

The program will run all year round and qualifying people just need to show proof of employment during the adoption process.

While the shelter remains closed to visitors due to COVID-19, the Humane Society is doing virtual adoptions through video-based social distancing to connect people with the pet of their dreams.

