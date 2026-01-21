Atlanta leaders launch human trafficking crackdown ahead of FIFA World Cup

The Brief Atlanta officials and Hartsfield-Jackson airport leaders are ramping up human trafficking prevention training ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Partnering with organizations like Delta Air Lines and survivors like Bishop Donna Hubbard, the city is training frontline staff to recognize "red flags" such as controlled movement and withheld travel documents. The Georgia Attorney General’s office has already secured over 70 convictions and rescued more than 200 children as part of an ongoing statewide crackdown.



Atlanta city leaders are working to enforce a plan to stop human trafficking ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Atlanta fighting human trafficking

What we know:

While the event promises a surge of visitors and unmatched energy, officials are warning of an increased risk. With the influx of people moving through Georgia, authorities say that more movement means more opportunity for human traffickers to exploit the vulnerable.

City leaders and advocates are working to send a clear message that traffickers are not welcome in Atlanta. Officials describe human trafficking as one of the fastest-growing criminal enterprises in the world, and they are taking proactive steps at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to spot and stop these crimes before they take hold during the tournament.

For hundreds of thousands of travelers, Hartsfield-Jackson is a routine path to work or vacation. However, for others, it can be a place of fear and control. Airport General Manager Ricky Smith emphasizes that the facility is not a place where trafficking will go unseen or unchecked.

To combat this, airport leaders and partners like Delta Air Lines have implemented specialized training for their employees. This ensures that people working the gates, terminals, and security checkpoints are equipped to identify the subtle signs of exploitation in a crowded environment.

The mission to protect the vulnerable is fueled by those who have lived through the anguish of trafficking. Bishop Donna Hubbard, the founder of the Woman at the Well Transition Center, was a human trafficking victim for seven years. She now works to turn her tragedy into triumph by helping others, stating that she knows the pain of being unseen and devalued. Her goal is to ensure that stories are told and that women and children remain safe and valued both in Atlanta and around the globe.

The fight against trafficking involves coordination across various levels of government. The Georgia Attorney General’s Office reports that it has already helped recover over 200 children and secured over 70 convictions. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum notes that trafficking is not a victimless crime and that his officers are specially trained to identify victims who are often coerced, threatened, or manipulated into being trapped.

Mayor Andre Dickens stresses that stopping trafficking is a collective responsibility. He points out that traffickers rely on the silence of bystanders. By remaining vigilant and speaking up, the city aims to disrupt the criminal's ability to operate in the shadows.

Human trafficking red flags

What you can do:

There are several indicators that can help the public and officials identify a potential trafficking situation. One of the most significant red flags is seeing an individual who is not in control of their own movement, particularly if someone else is holding their travel documents and they are not allowed to speak for themselves.

If you see something suspicious, officials urge you to report it immediately. There are a full list of indicators in the picture below.

Human trafficking red flags (Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport)

If you believe you recognize human trafficking, call:

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 888-373-7888

Statewide Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-866-363-4842

911