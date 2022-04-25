Women escape from early morning house fire in Atlanta

article

Two women escaped from a house fire in Atlanta early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire started shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the one-story home covered in flames.

By the time crews were able to extinguish the blaze, officials say the house was significantly damaged both inside and out.

A mother and her adult daughter were in the home at the time of the fire. They told FOX 5 they both smelled smoke, looked outside, and saw a chair on fire in their carport.

The women were able to get out of the home safely without being injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.