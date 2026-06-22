Atlanta homelessness: Citywide housing campaign expands as numbers spike 6%

The Brief Atlanta homelessness increased by 6% this year compared to last year, driven heavily by an affordable housing crisis. Data showed a 4.7% increase in individuals entering into homelessness. Partners for Home is expanding citywide into Phase 2 of a $235 million campaign to secure permanent homes for nearly 1,800 people.



Partners for Home have revealed a 6% spike in the city's overall homelessness numbers this year, and officials warn that the surging data reflects an ongoing affordable housing crisis, prompting a massive citywide expansion to move vulnerable people into permanent homes.

What we know:

Overall homelessness in Atlanta has increased by 6% this year compared to last year, according to newly revealed data from Partners for Home.

The organization said the rising numbers are a direct result of the current affordable housing crisis.

An annual point-in-time count conducted in January showed a 4.7% increase in individuals entering into homelessness.

Despite the recent spike, officials said the current metrics still represent a more than 50% decrease from the peak of Atlanta's homelessness numbers recorded in 2010.

To combat the current trend, Partners for Home is moving into Phase 2 of its $235 million Atlanta Rising campaign. The organization successfully housed about 490 people last year during the initial phase of the program.

What they're saying:

"There was a 4.7% increase in individuals entering into homelessness, and so we know that our comprehensive work in phase two will address this, but we need to continue to grow the work as well," said Annie Hyrila, chief program officer for Partners for Home.

Hyrila explained that the next steps involve expanding efforts beyond downtown to look at housing a little less than 1,800 individuals.

The goal is to exit people directly from street homelessness or shelters so they do not stay long in the system.

"We're still working in the downtown area, working with anyone who essentially is a regular stayer in our downtown, and we're also working at some prioritized encampments outside of downtown," Hyrila said.

What's next:

Hyrila said some people who qualify will be moved into permanent supportive housing, using the Waterworks Village in Northwest Atlanta as a model.

Hyrila said these units feature a subsidy so people can stay as long as they like, alongside tailored wraparound case management services.

Officials said connecting people with mental and physical health care remains a top focus as they build more accessible, affordable housing.

Dig deeper:

More information regarding the organization's plans can be found on their website.