Terrifying home invasion forces woman to flee Atlanta home

A woman is forced to run for her life after a man broke into her home in the middle of the night. It happened on Piedmont Avenue near The Prado in Ansley Park. The intruder was still inside the house when officers got there. Atlanta police released body cam video of the ordeal.

The video shows the terrified woman telling police a home invader broke into her house, not far from Piedmont Park, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"I was at home by myself, sleeping," the woman told officers. "I heard someone, sounded like they were kicking in my back door and touching the keypad."

The woman heard the frightening sound and took off once she realized an intruder breached her home. "I ran out the front door," she said.

The woman called 911. Police arrived moments later.

"Her rear door being kicked in," said police spokesman Officer Aaron Fix. "The door was actually broken."

Officers walked up to the home. "They saw the suspect inside the kitchen," Fix said.

They ordered the intruder to leave the house. Police tell FOX 5 he actually tried to convince officers he belonged there. "He was standing inside the kitchen yelling to officers that he was in fact the homeowner," Fix said.

The intruder finally obeyed the officers’ orders. Police arrested Aleavy Glover.

Police say Glover had outstanding warrants for drug possession and probation violation. He’s charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.