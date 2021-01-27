Atlanta Hip-Hop artist Ludacris' Mercedes-Benz stolen after keys left inside

Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris' luxury car was stolen on Monday in Midtown, police confirmed. Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, was driving his Mercedes-Benz before stopping at an ATM near 8th and Peachtree Street.

The actor and hip-hop artist told Atlanta police he left the keys inside and the car engine running while he got out to get money from the ATM. Bridges also told investigators that there was an iPad inside of the vehicle which he was using to track the car's location.

Police later found the iPad along with Bridges' luxury Louis Vuitton bag, and a computer, inside of a Hyundai SUV in northwest Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz assisted police and eventually located Ludacris’ 2020 Mercedes-Benz. The car was found in the 1200 block of Spring Street at the Spectrum on Spring apartments.

There has been a 40 percent rise in car thefts in 2021, according to Atlanta police.

Police did note that a majority of the thefts were a direct result of drivers leaving their car engine running or leaving the keys inside.

