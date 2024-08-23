Atlanta has highest ATM fees in the US, survey finds

article

Looking for a quick cash withdrawal? It's going to cost you if you live in Atlanta.

A new survey from Bankrate, a financial resources comparison tool, shows that Atlanta has the highest average ATM fees of every major city in the United States.

The report found that ATM fees have reached a 26-year high for out-of-network ATMs. Overdraft fees are also inching back up.

According to the survey, the average total ATM fees climbed to $4.77 in 2024 - an increase of three cents from last year.

"If you make an out-of-network ATM withdrawal, expect to pay, and pay more than ever before," says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride. "Fees have increased again and you’ll typically pay two fees — one to the ATM owner and another to your own bank."

In Atlanta, the average price is much higher. The average fees clocked in at $5.33 per transaction.

The city had previously been the highest in 2023 and 2022.

Following Atlanta on the list were San Diego, California, and Phoenix, Arizona, which both had total fees averaging $5.22.

The cheapest spots in the country to withdraw money were Boston ($4.16), Seattle ($4.34) and Philadelphia ($4.42).

To avoid the costs piling up, try to only use in-network ATMs or get cash back while using your debit card.