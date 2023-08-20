Heat Advisory: Temperatures to rise Monday across metro Atlanta

Monday is not the day you want to forget to apply sunscreen, and stay hydrated. A heat advisory has been issued for metro Atlanta and parts of North Georgia.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures may even hit the triple digits, so you'll need to be prepared.

The National Weather Service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning as much as possible, stay out of the sun, or wear lightweight clothing if you need to go out, and check on relatives and neighbors.

If you possible, save high-energy tasks for after the sun goes down when lows are expected to hit the low 70s.

Here are the areas where there is possible threat to life or property, according to the National Weather Service:

Madison County

Clarke County

Oconee County

Oglethorpe County

Rockdale County

Walton County

Newton County

Morgan County

Greene County

Heard County

Coweta County

Fayette County

Clayton County

Spalding County

Henry County

Butts County

Jasper County

Putnam County

Troup County

Meriwether County

Pike County

Upson County

Lamar County

The weather may begin to cool down beginning next Sunday when storms are expected in our area. Keep your eyes on the FOX 5 Storm Team forecast to help plan your week.