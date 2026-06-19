Atlanta HBCU Alliance to award $12K in grants at annual 5K

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos courtesy of the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance

The Brief The Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance is hosting its 19th annual HBCU 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair on June 27 at Piedmont Park, partnering with simultaneous races in D.C. and Philadelphia. The event features a Book Grant Giveaway, awarding up to $12,000 in scholarship grants to metro-Atlanta students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities this fall. The gathering brings together HBCU presidents, university leaders, and alumni from over 65 local chapters.



The Atlanta Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Alumni Alliance will host its 19th annual HBCU 5K Run/Walk, with efforts aimed at strengthening the next generation of Black leaders.

Keeping stride with its mission to support future leaders, the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance is set to award up to $12,000 in scholarship book grants to metro Atlanta students attending HBCUs this fall.

What they're saying:

The long-standing tradition, celebrating the enduring impact of HBCUs while promoting community wellness, continues June 27 at 8 a.m. at Piedmont Park with the 5K event.

Alongside the race, a health and wellness fair will offer resources on preventive care, mental health awareness, fitness and nutrition. The event will also feature local vendors, family-friendly activities in the Kids Zone and networking opportunities with alumni from more than 65 metro Atlanta chapters.

To create a unified, multi-city movement, the Atlanta race runs simultaneously with partner events in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Reflecting this year's theme of historic leadership, Dr. Yolanda W. Page, president of Stillman College, will serve as the 2026 race marshal, coinciding with her institution's 150th anniversary.

"What started as a race has grown into one of the largest gatherings of HBCU alumni and supporters in the country," said Daniel Ford, president of the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance. "Every registration, sponsorship, and donation helps us invest in students, expand scholarship opportunities, and address health disparities that continue to impact our communities."

What you can do:

Registration is now open at hbcualumniatlanta.org, with virtual participation options available for supporters nationwide.