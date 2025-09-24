Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young hosts free camp for Atlanta youth

The Brief Hawks star gives back to Boys & Girls Club kids Camp focused on basketball skills and confidence-building Hawks open season next month against Toronto Raptors



Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young spent time off the court this week mentoring kids at a local Boys & Girls Club.

What we know:

The two-time NBA All-Star hosted a free basketball camp, giving young athletes a chance to learn fundamentals directly from him. Each participant took part in drills designed to build confidence both on and off the court.

"Anytime I'm given the opportunity … I’m happy I’m able to," Young said.

The Hawks tip off their regular season next month against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.