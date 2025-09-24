Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young hosts free camp for Atlanta youth
ATLANTA - Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young spent time off the court this week mentoring kids at a local Boys & Girls Club.
What we know:
The two-time NBA All-Star hosted a free basketball camp, giving young athletes a chance to learn fundamentals directly from him. Each participant took part in drills designed to build confidence both on and off the court.
"Anytime I'm given the opportunity … I’m happy I’m able to," Young said.
The Hawks tip off their regular season next month against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.