Atlanta Hawks hosting 2023 NBA Draft Party

article

The Atlanta Hawks will host their 2023 NBA Draft Party at the State Farm Arena.

Season ticket members and the public are welcome to the State Farm Arena on June 22. Attendees will celebrate the draft picks and watch it live on the arena’s Jumbotron at 7:30 p.m.

Sports personalities will be there and random guests will receive prizes.

Tickets are on Ticketmaster.com. Season ticket members get free entry, but everyone else must pay $5 per ticket.

All funds will benefit the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.