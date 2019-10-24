Atlanta Hawks Executive Chef Joe Schafer is gearing up grub for the upcoming season

article

Atlanta Hawks Executive Chef Joe Schafer visited Good Day Atlanta with a sample of the tasty choices fans can expect this season at State Farm Arena.

There's more than just your typical burgers and fries or hotdogs and pizza on the menu. Hungry Hawks fans can expect chicken and beignets, biscuit and beignets and more.

The Atlanta Hawks are kicking off their season opener Thursday night at 7 against Detroit. The team’s home opener is happening Saturday at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks will face off against the Orlando Magic, tip-off is at 7:30 P.M.

