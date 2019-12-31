Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosts Lady Baller Clinic

Closing out 2019 with a bang or rather, with a ball, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy spent the last day of the year hosting a Lady Ballers Holiday Clinic.

Girls ages 6 through 15 spent three hours at Decatur High School Tuesday morning working on basketball fundamentals, but also getting a lesson in transferrable life skills, such as teamwork, leadership, and self-confidence.

Organizers said it is important for girls to have an event like this.

The girls also heard from a "power forward" panel, which featured positive female role models who spoke about how sports impact life beyond the court.