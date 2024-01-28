Atlanta hair stylist holds fundraiser for house, apartment fire victims

An Atlanta hair stylist held an American Red Cross fundraiser Sunday to raise money for victims of house fires. He was motivated to do so after seeing the aftermath of the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartment fire in November.

"I think it's just really crucial right now to just help out. Lend a helping hand," DL Norwood, senior stylist at Van Michael Salon, said.

"I know what it's like to not have and go without. Those people just needed some comforting, and they lost everything," he added.

What happened to the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments?

The Nov. 8 fire at the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments left 283 units destroyed or with significant damage.

Two people were arrested and charged with criminal damage to property for setting off fireworks on the roof which are believed to have started the blaze.

From left to right: Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

On Sunday, Van Michael salon in Buckhead held cuts for a cause partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for displaced residents at the Reserve at LaVista Walk as well as others who have lost their homes in fires.

"I couldn't imagine losing my stuff like that and not having anywhere to lay my head, and so I just felt like they needed a little bit of love and care and attention," Norwood said.

The American Red Cross helped over 350 people impacted by the reserve at LaVista Walk fire alone, serving over 500 meals and snacks to displaced residents.

The Red Cross says home fires are the country's most frequent disaster with around seven people dying in home fires each day across the country.

What does the local Red Cross do?

"Every single night there are Red Cross volunteers that are going out to people's homes to give that care and comfort and support to provide prescriptions, eyeglasses, a place to stay, food and clothing," Kim Lane of the American Red Cross of Georgia explained.

Norwood hopes his efforts to spread awareness of the need for home fire victims will make a difference for LaVista Walk residents and others beginning to move forward after these disasters.

"It's just something that was screaming my name," he explained.

Norwood's campaign with Van Michael can be accessed here. You can also donate to the Red Cross here.