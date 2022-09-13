Atlanta Food and Wine Festival serves up best of the South

Tuesday marks the beginning of a very delicious week here in Atlanta, as this year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival launches with a full schedule of dinners, tastings, and culinary superstars.

And yes…where there’s good food, there’s Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we spent some time with the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival team, getting a first look at this year’s events (and a first taste of the food!). The festival is essentially a celebration of the food and flavors of the South, featuring some of the region’s top chefs serving up samples of what they do best.

The week’s events include live intimate dinners at some of the city’s hottest spots (including both Aziza and Redbird, both of which are located in the Westside Provisions District and which we visited on Good Day!), special gatherings including "Sliced: A Cut of Atlanta’s Best Bites" and "Cluck’d: A Chicken & Cocktail Soirée," and the popular tasting tents at Old Fourth Ward Park on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the week’s events and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting the "dish" on this year’s delicious festival!





