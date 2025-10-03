Atlanta Food Bank braces for surge as shutdown threatens SNAP, federal supply

The Brief A prolonged shutdown could overwhelm the food bank as SNAP and other federal programs face disruption. About 15% of the food bank’s supply comes from federal sources, which may shrink if the shutdown continues. Demand for food assistance has already risen 70% in three years, fueled largely by inflation.



The Atlanta Community Food Bank is a lifeline for many families across the region, but a government shutdown could increase demand for its services—depending on how long it lasts.

What we know:

At the food bank, the operation never stops. But if the shutdown stretches on, that steady pace could quickly ramp up.

"The food bank is always busy," said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Waide said they’re preparing for what’s to come if the closure goes past mid-October, when federal employees will start missing paychecks—a shift that could bring a spike in demand.

During the 2019 shutdown, the food bank organized specific distributions for federal workers and may do so again.

A missed paycheck could be just the beginning. If the stalemate extends into November, key programs like SNAP—commonly known as food stamps—could also be disrupted.

The shutdown could also affect the food bank’s supply. About 15% of what they distribute comes from the federal government—meaning less food available if the shutdown continues.

Waide noted that during the last major shutdown in 2019, they saw how quickly the need increased. But now, he said, they’re starting from a much higher baseline level of need.

What they're saying:

"We know these shutdowns can create a lot of hardship and difficulty in the lives of our federal employees," Waide said.

If the shutdown were to go into November, the food bank says it could be overwhelmed with requests if SNAP and other assistance programs don’t have money.

"That would create a level of demand that would just far exceed our capacity at the food bank and would create an extraordinary amount of hardship across our community," Waide said.

The shutdown showdown comes at a time when the need is already up.

"Lines are much longer today at food pantries all across north Georgia. The demand for food assistance has grown by 70% over the last three and a half years. Inflation has been the reason for that," Waide said.

Despite the challenges, Waide said the mission remains clear.

"We come to work every day to try to ensure that every member of our community has the food that they need to thrive," he said.

What they're saying:

For those looking to support the food bank during this critical time, click here: acfb.org