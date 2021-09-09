Atlanta Food and Wine Festival serves up Southern hospitality

You already know that the South is home to some of the world’s top restaurants and chefs. But visiting all of those culinary hotspots would take a really long time, right? Not if they’re all gathered in one place for a very special weekend of food, drinks, and philanthropy!

The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns to Historic Fourth Ward Park on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12, filling the park with the event’s famed Tasting Tents along with live music, a cocktail garden, wine pop-up stations, and more.

The annual event brings together talent from more than a dozen Southern states, serving up a literal taste of what they do best and showcasing the variety of culinary styles that make our region so special. For the price of a general admission ticket (available in single day or weekend passes), guests get unlimited food at the tents along with wine, beer, and cocktails.

Aside from the Tasting Tents on Satu​rday and Sunday, the AFWF also includes a series of live intimate brunches, lunches, and dinners from Thursday, Sept. 9 through the 12th. The meals will take place at some of Atlanta’s top restaurants, including Cooks & Soldiers, Lazy Betty, and Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, and feature specially-curated menus from the restaurants’ executive chefs.

Along with all the good food, there’s also a legacy of giving back associated with the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival; this year’s charity partners are Children of Conservation — an organization dedicated to the conservation and protection of endangered species — and Second Helpings Atlanta. Surplus​ food from throughout the AFWF will be collected by Second Helpings Atlanta and donated to hunger relief agencies

For more information on this year’s Atlanta Food and Wine Festival, click over to the event’s website here — and click the video player for a preview of this year’s festivities with Chef Aaron Phillips of Lazy Betty.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.