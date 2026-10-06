Atlanta firefighters save worker trapped 20 feet underground

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta fire crews rescued a worker who fell into a sewer hole on October 6, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta firefighters rescued a worker who fell 20 feet into a narrow sewer access on Roxboro Road NE. Rescue crews monitored the air, ventilated the space and lowered a specialized squad using supplied air. Rescuers used a tripod rope system to safely haul the conscious worker back to the surface.



A construction worker is safe after falling 20 feet into a narrow city sewer access on Roxboro Road NE.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to 3463 Roxboro Road NE after a construction worker fell from a ladder into a city sewer access.

The opening measured less than 4 feet wide and extended approximately 20 feet deep.

Under the command of Battalion 6, assisting units monitored the atmosphere and ventilated the underground space.

The worker remained conscious and communicated with emergency personnel while trapped below.

A squad entered the space using supplied air and a dedicated communication line.

Crews secured the worker in a harness and used a tripod-supported rope system to lift him to the surface.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or current medical condition of the worker.

It remains unclear what caused the worker to fall from the ladder.