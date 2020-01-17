Atlanta firefighter injured rescuing woman & 2 children

An apartment fire early Friday morning sent a woman, two children and an Atlanta firefighter to the hospital.

Atlanta Fire Department officials say crews responded to the call in the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW just before 1:30 a.m. and found a two-story building on fire.

Battalion Chief Don Cole tells FOX 5 firefighters determined that there were people entrapped in the building on the second floor.

One firefighter scaled a ladder, breaking a window to get inside and was able to pass the two children to other firefighters on the ladder. Chief Cole said that firefighter then found the woman inside the apartment and decided the best way out was down the stairs. All four were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation in stable condition.

Officials say it appears the fire started on the first floor of the building and caused extensive damage.

No word on what started the blaze.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

