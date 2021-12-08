Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters respond to flames at 2-story home in NW Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:32AM
NW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Atlanta Fire Rescue units were at the scene of a two-story residential house fire at the intersection of Division Street and Joseph E Lowry Boulevard in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue crews fought a house fire on Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta

Officials said the fire was near the intersection of Division Street and Joseph E. Lowry Boulevard.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if anyone was injured and what investigators believe sparked the blaze. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE