Firefighters respond to flames at 2-story home in NW Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews fought a house fire on Wednesday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said the fire was near the intersection of Division Street and Joseph E. Lowry Boulevard.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn if anyone was injured and what investigators believe sparked the blaze.

