Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation launches $3M campaign for electric fleet upgrade

A non-profit is leading the charge to get the first electric fire engine in the city of Atlanta. It comes as the city deals with an aging fleet and growing calls for service.

"The city has had an initiative to push forward in a more sustainable way since 2017, and so we see this as an in addition to," Toas Wynn, CEO of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation, said.

As part of their Fleet Forward campaign, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation is working to raise $3 million to get an electric fire engine and two electric quick response vehicles in the city.

They've already received $500,000 from Norfolk Southern for their goal.

"These actual engines require less than 50% maintenance on average from the diesel engines," Wynn said.

"The infrastructure needs to be there in terms of charging, but these vehicles have the ability to charge relatively quickly. Not only that, but these vehicles are also equipped with multiple batteries, so while one is in use the other is charging," he added.

The fire department is already dealing with an aging fleet, causing them to temporarily shut down at least three fire stations in October.

Last month, the Atlanta City Council approved spending over $18 million on new equipment. But, due to supply chain issues, it could take over two years until they're on the road.

Wynn said these electric units could be another solution.

"Our men and women of the fire rescue department work so hard. We think they deserve to be on the cutting edge of technology," he explained.

If everything goes as planned, the foundation hopes to have the electric fleet in place by next summer.