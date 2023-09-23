Atlanta Fire Rescue provides intensive live fire training for South Fulton firefighters

article

Over 100 members of the City of South Fulton Fire Rescue Department recently completed a specialized live fire training program.

The training, which took place between Sept. 15 and 23, was led by Atlanta Fire Rescue and focused on Flow Path and Flashover techniques.

Organizers said the aim of this intensive course was to enhance firefighters' safety by teaching them to identify early signs of hostile fire events. Participants learned about managing doors during vent-limited fires and the crucial skill of interpreting smoke patterns.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: City of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

Both the instructors and participants were praised for their dedication to improving the safety and effectiveness of firefighting operations in the City of South Fulton, contributing to a successful and valuable training experience.