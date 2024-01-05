Atlanta Fire Battalion Truck stolen while crews battled blaze, police say

article

Officers are searching for a person who stole an Atlanta Fire Rescue truck while crews were battling a fire late Thursday night.

The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 they responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Cameron Alexander Boulevard.

At the scene, police met up with fire crews who told investigators they were actively putting out a fire when a witness told them someone had stolen their Battalion Truck.

After a city-wide lookout was placed on the vehicle, it was found abandoned on the 200 block of Harriston Street. Officials do not believe anything was taken from the vehicle.

K-9 units searched the area but did not locate anyone believed to be connected to the theft.

Investigators are working to find witnesses and try to identify who stole the vehicle.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.