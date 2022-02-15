Fire set outside Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, investigators say

Expand / Collapse search

A suspect is in police custody after an alleged arson on Tuesday outside the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Arson investigators responded to 1000 Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta, officials said.

ATLANTA - Police arrested a man suspected of intentionally starting a fire on Tuesday outside the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Atlanta Fire Rescue arson investigators responded to 1000 Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta

Police have not identified the suspect. 

