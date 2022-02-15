Fire set outside Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, investigators say
ATLANTA - Police arrested a man suspected of intentionally starting a fire on Tuesday outside the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Atlanta Fire Rescue arson investigators responded to 1000 Peachtree Street in Downtown Atlanta.
Police have not identified the suspect.
