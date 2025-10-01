Atlanta federal courthouse's fire alarm bypassed daily, inspector issues stern warning

article

The Brief Federal inspectors found the courthouse's fire alarm system bypassed daily, posing significant fire safety risks. A broken gas leak sensor in the chiller room was unrepaired for months, risking toxic exposure and fire hazards. Immediate corrective action is urged to comply with fire protection codes and safety standards.



Federal inspectors are warning of serious fire and safety hazards inside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Atlanta after uncovering multiple deficiencies during an ongoing audit.

What we know:

The U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General said the Public Buildings Service has been bypassing the courthouse’s fire alarm system and monitoring service every business day. Inspectors also found a gas leak detection sensor in the building’s chiller room that had not been repaired since March.

Auditors said building managers and contractors have routinely disabled the courthouse’s fire alarm system, including bells, horns, strobes, and pull stations, after complaints about false alarms disrupting court proceedings. Records show the monitoring service was bypassed daily from May through August, typically for more than 12 hours at a time, without notifying fire protection engineers or putting emergency watch measures in place.

Investigators also flagged the broken gas leak sensor, noting that it is required to meet safety standards set by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers. Without the sensor, inspectors warned, the building lacked a critical safeguard against refrigerant leaks that could cause toxic exposure or fire hazards.

PBS officials said the sensor was replaced on Sept. 23, though inspectors said they had not independently confirmed the repair.

What they're saying:

"Taken together, these deficiencies place building occupants and visitors at risk of fire hazards or toxic exposure," Assistant Inspector General for Auditing R. Nicholas Goco wrote in the memorandum.

The backstory:

The Russell Building, a 27-story tower built in 1979, houses the U.S. District Court, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Other federal agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Department of Agriculture, also operate inside.

What's next:

The inspector general’s office called for immediate corrective action to restore compliance with fire protection codes and safety standards.