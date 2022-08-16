Atlanta FBI, law enforcement explain role in sex trafficking investigation that rescued dozens of kids

FBI Atlanta played a major role in recent "Operation Cross Country," an investigation that rescued more than 80 children from sex trafficking.

"Operation Cross Country" was responsible for locating 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation offenses, 141 adults of human trafficking were located, and 37 actively missing children. The average age of the children were just over 15 years old with the youngest being 11-years-old. 141 adult victims of human trafficking were also located.

It was reported that officers from Dunwoody, Cobb County, Atlanta, Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett County Schools, and Cobb County Schools as well as deputies from Fulton and Carroll counties played some part in the operation overall.

Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley with the FBI Atlanta Bureau took to the podium on Tuesday during a press conference to provide local statistics and explain the roles of law enforcement officials from different Metro-Atlanta jurisdictions on how they helped with the operation.

Farley reported local statistics from the operation stating that 28 child victims were located in the last two weeks. Of that, nine children were commercially exploited and four human trafficking suspects were arrested. Additionally, 18 actively missing children were located.

Farley took the time to point out and thank Atlanta Police Department Interim Assistant Chief Carven Tyus, Dunwoody Chief of Police Billy Grogan, Cobb County Special Victims Unit Lt. Brown, and Fulton County Chief Deputy Antonio Johnson.

"Operation Cross Country primary goal was to recover child sex trafficking victims and shine a spotlight on a national problem to raise t public's awareness," Farley said. — Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley

"In Cobb County and the city of Dunwoody, Numerous offenders were apprehended after detectives conducted online exploitation investigation seeking offenders who go online for the purpose of finding and meeting underage victims," Lt. Brown said.

While authorities could not go into detail regarding how the operation played out, they provided a description of what steps offenders take to capture a child for the use of sex trafficking and the next steps taken to ensure the victims feel safe again.

"Most of the suspects we've identified are using dating apps and websites all over the internet. A lot of them use encrypted websites which makes it hard for us to track. Through our efforts we are able to track them down." Farley said.

For the victims, Farley said that Victim Resource Specialists came in to provide necessities from education, housing, and reconnecting with family members.