Atlanta favorite Varuni Napoli joins High Street food lineup

High Street is already home to a great lineup of restaurants, including Good Day Atlanta favorites Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken, Agave Bandido, and The Hampton Social.

And now, one of Atlanta’s top pizza restaurants is moving in, adding its authentic Neapolitan pizzas to the already-delicious mix!

This morning, on Good Day Atlanta, we celebrated the opening of Varuni Napoli at High Street, which is the restaurant-retail-residential development located right across the street from Perimeter Mall.

Created by maestro pizzaiolo Luca Varuni, Varuni Napoli first opened in Midtown in 2014 and immediately earned a loyal fanbase thanks to its menu of authentic Italian cuisine and Neapolitan pizzas.

The new High Street location will be the pizza brand’s third, following the original Midtown spot and Krog Street Market (the brand also ships nationwide thanks to Goldbelly).

Varuni Napoli joins an eclectic and exciting group of businesses at High Street, including Japanese-Taiwanese fusion restaurant Cuddlefish and Puttshack, the popular high-tech mini-golf experience.

For a full list of restaurants and retail destinations open at High Street, click here.

And click the video player in this article to check out our morning with Luca Varuni and the team at the new Varuni Napoli at High Street!