Atlanta Falcons visit Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta

The Atlanta Falcons, long known for their unwavering support of the military, recently attended special event at Dobbins Air Force Base that brought players and veterans together in a powerful display of solidarity.

During the event, players had the opportunity to witness the physical demands of military service up close. A highlight of the day was an Army fitness test, which provided Falcons players with a glimpse into the rigorous training endured by our servicemen and women. Former quarterback Dante Robinson even joined in the action, demonstrating his dedication by completing a series of pushups alongside military personnel.

The event wasn't limited to fitness challenges, though. The Falcons and military personnel wrapped up the day with an exciting adventure as they took to the skies in a Blackhawk helicopter to tour the city. This unique experience allowed players and veterans to bond.