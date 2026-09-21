Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr. named starting QB for Packers game
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will make his first start of the season on Thursday night at Green Bay.
The move follows a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers that dropped Atlanta to 0-2 on the season.
Falcons quarterback change
What we know:
Michael Penix Jr. is set to start against the Green Bay Packers after recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that cut short his 2025 season. Coach Kevin Stefanski announced the move Monday after informing the team. Penix had full participation in Monday's walkthrough practice.
Fill-in starter Cooper Rush and rookie Jack Strand have combined for five interceptions and one touchdown in two games. Rush completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with four interceptions and one touchdown while losing a fumble. Atlanta scored 16 points across its opening two losses.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed whether Tua Tagovailoa will be active as a backup on Thursday night after being limited in practice with an oblique injury. It remains unconfirmed if tight end Kyle Pitts will see an expanded role after managing just one catch for 15 yards through two games.
Atlanta injury updates
By the numbers:
Cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebacker Samson Ebukam did not participate in Monday's practice with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively. Tagovailoa, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive end Brandon Dorlus, running back Brian Robinson and tight end Nick Muse were limited. Penix and cornerback Billy Bowman were full participants.
The 34-3 defeat to Carolina was the largest margin of loss for Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since it opened in 2017. The franchise also suffered a 34-3 home loss to Carolina in 2014 at the Georgia Dome.
What's next:
Atlanta will visit Green Bay on Thursday night. The Packers enter the game at 1-1 following a 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Associated Press, the Atlanta Falcons, and the FOX 5 Sports Team original reporting.