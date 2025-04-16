Atlanta Falcons announce picks for 2025 cheer team

The Brief Falcons revealed 2025 cheerleader roster after final auditions Monday. Judges included Dominique Dawes and Shamea Morton. Cheerleaders debut when NFL season starts in September.



The Atlanta Falcons have revealed the full 2025 roster for their cheerleading squad, following months of preparation and a final round of auditions held Monday.

What we know:

The journey began in January with preliminary workouts and training sessions. On Monday, finalists competed for 17 coveted spots in front of a panel of 17 judges, including Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes and former Falcons and Hawks dancer Shamea Morton.

The audition showcased a wide range of talent, athleticism, and performance skills. After being selected, some of the new team members shared who they were most excited to call with the big news.

What's next:

While the full NFL game schedule has yet to be released, the cheerleaders will make their first official appearance on the sidelines when the Falcons kick off their season in September.