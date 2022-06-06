Atlanta’s 911 center backlogs in part because of callers: Here’s how to help

Atlanta 911 operators said their call volumes are through the roof and it is not just because more people are out and about or a staffing shortage. They said callers are unknowing abusing the system, creating backlogs.

It takes the average 911 operator two to three minutes to answer and complete a call, but when someone involved in the emergency calls more than once, operators said it takes up another two-plus minutes that could be used to save someone's life.

"The cell phone is our best friend and worst enemy. Everyone has one," Atlanta 911 Center Director Desiree Arnold said.

Police said they are desperate for the public's cooperation the next few months. They said this will likely be one of the busiest summers emergency crews have experienced in years.

"We're kind of post-COVID and people are enjoying the city, and things are occurring," Arnold said. "If the weather is bad, if there are events, that contributes to our call volume."

When disaster quite literally calls, people think there is safety in numbers, but Arnold said that is the biggest mistake.

"There are calls where people are in the same location and they all call 911. They're aware someone else is calling," she explained. "We can hear someone else speaking to 911. Those are the calls we're trying to prevent."

Like most other industries, Atlanta's 911 center needs more personnel. They had nearly 2,000 calls in an 8-hour period last week. About 80% to 85% of calls are answered within 10 seconds and the department wants another 20 people to answer them. They said even with new hires, they need the public's help.

Do:

Know your location

Answer all questions

Text 911 if needed

Do not:

Hang up

Call back multiple times

Call for non-emergencies

"If you don't know the address, provide us with a landmark and intersecting streets. We have the resources to find you, but it’s faster if you can provide it," Arnold said.

Atlanta's operators are forced to look up and confirm each repeat call-- all of them averaging two minutes. That is precious time that could be used to transfer those having medical emergencies to the appropriate EMS team.

Atlanta's 911 center does not directly handle health emergencies-- meaning they transfer those calls to an EMS service. That’s another reason not to hang up, as the operators have to put callers on hold as they contact the correct system to help.

Callers may find a supplemental text to 911 helpful, if they feel they must, but stay on the line until someone addresses the call.

"[Callers] receive the voicemail that says don't hang up and then they hang up. It does not expedite your call, it puts you in the back of the line," she said.

Operator jobs are 40 hours a week. They offer tuition reimbursement and operators told FOX 5’s Alex Whittler many young people have gone directly from operator roles to Atlanta's police academy.