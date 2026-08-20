Atlanta mayor blasts DNC after city loses 2028 host bid

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The Brief Democratic National Committee leaders removed Atlanta from its list of 2028 presidential convention finalist cities. Party officials narrowed host city options down to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia for the August gathering. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens criticized the decision, accusing party leaders of abandoning the South and Black voters.



Democratic officials dropped Atlanta from contention for the 2028 presidential convention on Thursday as party leaders narrowed their search to three alternative host cities.

Atlanta loses host bid

What we know:

Democratic leaders narrowed the host city options for their Aug. 7-10 nominating event down to Boston, Denver and Philadelphia.

Republican leaders previously chose Houston for their gathering.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin called the remaining bids incredibly strong.

Officials visited five candidate locations in April and May to evaluate fundraising capacity and logistical capability before dropping Atlanta and Chicago.

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Mayor Dickens blasts party decision

What they're saying:

In a letter obtained by FOX 5, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed sharp disappointment over the elimination.

"For the DNC to not even include Atlanta in the shortlist means that the DNC does not consider Atlanta or Georgia relevant to the past, present, or future of the Democratic Party," Dickens said.

Dickens added, "They are afraid to leave their comfort zone and blind to the fact that the South is the answer. They are abandoning Atlanta, abandoning the South, and once again abandoning Black voters."

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Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey called Georgia the "premier battleground state in the country."

"The road to the White House in 2028 will come straight through Georgia whether or not the Democratic National Convention does. And here in Georgia, we will work every single day for the next 75 days to re-elect Senator Jon Ossoff, make Keisha Lance Bottoms our next Governor, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot," Bailey said.

Big picture view:

The three finalists feature major suburban areas that offer access to labor unions and key demographic groups. Colorado and Massachusetts reliably favor Democrats, while Pennsylvania remains a top battleground that Donald Trump won in 2024.

Philadelphia previously hosted the event in 2016, while Denver hosted in 2008 and Boston in 2004. The nomination gathering will follow a primary season to select a candidate to succeed Trump at the end of his second term.

Party leaders face financial debt and fundraising disadvantages against Republicans heading into this year's midterm elections. Martin addressed internal criticism during a party meeting in Texas by urging Democrats to unite behind flipping the House and taking the Senate.

What we don't know:

Party officials did not give specific reasons why they eliminated Atlanta or Chicago from the selection process. Leaders have not announced an exact date for when they will reveal the winning location later this year.