Atlanta makes high-stakes pitch to host 2028 DNC

The Brief Atlanta is vying to host its first Democratic National Convention since 1988. City leaders are leveraging Georgia’s transformation into a key battleground state, highlighted by flipping blue in 2020, as the primary reason the party must "plant the flag" in the South. DNC officials fanned out across the city Thursday to scout locations and evaluate Atlanta’s infrastructure for the four-day event.



The race for the 2028 Democratic National Convention is heating up as national party officials arrived in Atlanta this week to tour potential venues. While the city hasn't held the DNC spotlight in nearly 40 years, local leaders argue that Georgia has evolved into the party's new "center of gravity."

What we know:

DNC Chairman Ken Martin and a Technical Advisory Group spent Thursday evaluating the city's capacity to host the massive four-day event, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of delegates and media to the region.

DNC officials focused their visit on State Farm Arena and surrounding downtown infrastructure. The visit serves as a critical vetting phase for the city, which is competing against a formidable shortlist of contenders including Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Philadelphia.

Atlanta last hosted the convention in 1988.National officials noted that the convention represents a "critical opportunity" to speak directly to the American people, and they are assessing whether Atlanta provides the best stage for that message.

What they're saying:

Mayor Andre Dickens and Georgia Democratic Party Chair Charlie Bailey are framing Atlanta as the only logical choice for the party’s future. Their argument is built on three strategic pillars:

Battleground Status: Georgia is the only state in contention that is a "must-win" for the Democratic Party.

Demographic Representation: Leaders argue that Atlanta’s diversity and culture mirror the voters the party needs to engage most.

Proven Results: The bid points directly to the state’s recent historic wins, including flipping the state for Joe Biden in 2020 and securing two U.S. Senate seats.

What's next:

Following the site visit, the DNC’s Technical Advisory Group will submit its findings to the full committee. While there is no firm deadline for a final decision, the competition remains stiff as other major cities make their final pitches.