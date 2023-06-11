Video shows woman wildly dancing on top of Atlanta police car while crowd films

A woman who couldn't contain her "happy feet" was arrested after dancing on top of an Atlanta Police car.

Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday. Police were trying to clear out a large, rowdy crowd in the area of William H. Borders Drive and Edgewood Avenue when the woman began dancing in front of the parked car.

"She was dancing, she was doing a little one-two," is how Anthony Blanch described the ordeal. "It was Atlanta Greek weekend, so we had people from out of town, people who used to be here, people who went to school here 10 to 20 years ago. It was a real party."

Officers say the crowd encouraged her to climb up on top of the vehicle and keep it going.

Blanch said he could not drive to the club he works at and had to park and walk up the street.

He said that’s just the vibe there on many weekends after the clubs close at 3 a.m.

Atlanta police escorted the woman, identified as Atrina Jones, down and handcuffed her. She was charged with disorderly conduct and taken to jail.

"It’s a typical weekend at Edgewood, to be honest with you man," said DJ Mayo, who works at a club on the avenue. "I call it the Bourbon Street in Atlanta pretty much."

Police say the made more arrests and issued citations at the scene.

Robert Lewis, 37, was charged for stunt driving and carrying less than an ounce of weed.

Dalaisha Moore, 31, was cited for carrying less than an ounce of weed.

Ava Bradshaw, 41, received a discharge for possession of a controlled substance.

In the video, officers pulled a gun from the waistband of a man they had detained, however it was not clear if he was charged with a crime.

People in the nightlife scene around there think the city should just embrace the pre-dawn revelry in the streets, instead of trying to shut it down.

"Don’t shut us down, just do what you can to secure it," DJ Mayo said. "If we can get it secured, I’m telling you this would be a staple of Atlanta. You can’t shut it down."