Atlanta E-911 'fully operational' following AT&T issue, police say

Atlanta E-911 is back online after experiencing technical difficulties, according to the Atlanta Police Department

The center says it was an "AT&T technical issue" impacting cities within the southeast region.

In their 2:46 p.m. update, police say AT&T was able to resolve the issue at 1:28 p.m. Police say E-911 is "fully operational."

Atlanta police provided an alternate line for those experiencing an emergency, 404-658-6666. All non-emergency calls were directed to 311.