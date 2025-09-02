Atlanta Dream win, Falcons name team captains, Belichick debut

article

The Atlanta Dream closed strong Monday night, surging past the Connecticut Sun with a dominant fourth quarter to seal a 93-76 road victory.

The Dream outscored Connecticut by 16 points in the final frame, capped off by a highlight play from Rhyne Howard, who came up with a late steal and finished at the rim to put an exclamation point on the win.

Falcons gearing up

On the football field, the Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Sunday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team announced its 2025 captains this week, including veterans Jessie Bates, Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, along with first-timers Kaden Ellis, Bradley Pinion and rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Head coach Raheem Morris also provided injury updates. Receiver Darnell Mooney is listed as day-to-day, while first-round pick Jalon Walker will be available for the opener. Morris confirmed Elijah Wilkinson will start at right tackle in place of Kaleb McGary, who is out for the season with an injury.

Fans can get a jump on the excitement at the Dirty Birds Rally, a free kickoff party set for Friday at Atlantic Station featuring musical performances, giveaways and a special appearance from Atlanta rapper T.I.

Belichick debut

Elsewhere in college football, six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick’s debut as head coach at the University of North Carolina got off to a rocky start. The Tar Heels were routed in their opener, falling 48-14 to unranked TCU. Belichick and UNC will look to rebound this Saturday against Charlotte.

