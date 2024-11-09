Deadly double shooting under investigation in Atlanta

Two people are dead after an early morning shooting in the Collier Heights neighborhood in West Atlanta. Police have already questioned a person of interest after they said he turned himself in.

Atlanta Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a house on Bolton Road around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. That's where police found two men in their 60s with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's a transient population there, cars going back and forth. Nobody really permanently attached there," Ronald Muwakkil, whose family lived in the area, said.

One victim's family members told FOX 5 the tragic incident happened at a boarding house where several people lived.

Police said at least one of the victims lived here and everyone involved knew each other.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Deadly double shooting Collier Heights neighborhood of Atlanta.

"As we were conducting our preliminary investigation we did get some leads about a potential person of interest. That individual actually showed up on scene and was taken to police headquarters where he is currently being interviewed for his involvement in this case," Major Peter Malecki with the Atlanta Police Department said.

"There was some type of dispute. So, it comes back to conflict resolution. We always encourage people, if you're in a dispute or an argument, be the bigger person. Walk away before it unfortunately turns into an incident like this," he added.

The news shocked nearby residents who said they lived in the area as children.

"It's also disconcerting to know that having a history of having lived here then, and where it's trending now, it's an obvious need for change," Muwakkil said.

Police have not yet identified the victims or a suspect in the case.