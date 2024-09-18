Atlanta cracks down on unlawful construction with new ordinance

In brief: Atlanta enacts ordinance against unregulated construction. New measures include demolition and doubled fines for violations. Local leaders in English Avenue and Vine City support stricter enforcement.



The city of Atlanta has passed an ordinance cracking down on rogue builders and contractors. The ordinance's sponsor, Atlanta City Council member Byron Amos, says the city must protect itself as it continues to grow and transform.

"You have developers who just don't care about the neighborhood," said Amos. "There have been several instances in the district where stop work orders were issued, people have been working without permits."

The ordinance addresses violations for stop work orders by mandating possible demolition of unauthorized work and doubles the fine for ignoring stop work orders to $1,000.

Neighborhood Planning Unit L President Shade' Yvonne Jones welcomed the move in her fast-changing English Avenue and Vine City area of the city.

"We know what we prefer," said Jones. " We have a vision for our community."