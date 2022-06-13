Debate over future of Atlanta City Jail continues

An Atlanta City Council member told the Atlanta mayor the millions being spent to house a few dozen inmates can be better spent elsewhere.

Dustin Hillis, who chairs the council’s public safety panel, said there is little value in maintaining the facility at an annual operating cost of $16 million.

Mayor Andre Dickens responded, saying he is looking at various options.

One of the options is to strike a deal with Fulton County.

Sheriff Pat Labat would like to purchase the jail or lease beds. The sheriff has specifically asked for 500 beds.

The sheriff said he has had fruitful conversations with the mayor.

One decision to keep the downtown jail open has already been made given that the mayor is seeking approval this week for the annual operations funding.

Also, the mayor has sectioned off a small portion of the jail for a social service initiative.