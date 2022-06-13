Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Debate over future of Atlanta City Jail continues

By
Published 
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta city council members discuss $16 million dollar jail fund

City council members sit down to discuss a $16 million dollar request to fund a city jail that city officials say is used to house up to an average of 40 inmates.

ATLANTA - An Atlanta City Council member told the Atlanta mayor the millions being spent to house a few dozen inmates can be better spent elsewhere.

Dustin Hillis, who chairs the council’s public safety panel, said there is little value in maintaining the facility at an annual operating cost of $16 million.

Mayor Andre Dickens responded, saying he is looking at various options.

One of the options is to strike a deal with Fulton County.

Sheriff Pat Labat would like to purchase the jail or lease beds. The sheriff has specifically asked for 500 beds. 

The sheriff said he has had fruitful conversations with the mayor.

One decision to keep the downtown jail open has already been made given that the mayor is seeking approval this week for the annual operations funding. 

Also, the mayor has sectioned off a small portion of the jail for a social service initiative.