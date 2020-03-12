Atlanta City Hall employees allowed to leave work amid COVID-19 concerns

Employees at Atlanta City Hall are being allowed to leave for the remainder of Thursday amid coronavirus concerns.

According to the Mayor's office, no employee was confirmed to have been exposed to the coronavirus. But city officials did send out an email in response to workers who were concerned about certain parts of the building.

City officials confirmed to FOX 5's Morse Diggs that cleaning crews are working inside of the city hall.

The email stated that non-essential employees will have options to work from home, with the city planning to implement a telework day for March 13th.

No word on if City Hall employees will be required report in person on March 16.

